Sanford’s radiothon breaks record for Children’s Miracle Network

This year, Sanford Health raised $180,000 to to support special programs, purchase high-tech medical equipment and fund research and education for Sanford Children’s Hospital, the only Children’s Miracle Network hospital in North Dakota.
(KVLY)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Health raised a record amount of funds for their Children’s Miracle Network through their radiothon last Thursday.

Last year, Sanford Health raised over $160,000.

This year, Sanford Health raised $180,000.

Money raised during the radiothon is used to support special programs, purchase high-tech medical equipment and fund research and education for Sanford Children’s Hospital, the only Children’s Miracle Network hospital in North Dakota.

100% of funds raised stay local to help children from throughout North Dakota and northwest Minnesota who receive care at Sanford Children’s.

