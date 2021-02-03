Sanford’s radiothon breaks record for Children’s Miracle Network

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Health raised a record amount of funds for their Children’s Miracle Network through their radiothon last Thursday.

Last year, Sanford Health raised over $160,000.

This year, Sanford Health raised $180,000.

Money raised during the radiothon is used to support special programs, purchase high-tech medical equipment and fund research and education for Sanford Children’s Hospital, the only Children’s Miracle Network hospital in North Dakota.

100% of funds raised stay local to help children from throughout North Dakota and northwest Minnesota who receive care at Sanford Children’s.

