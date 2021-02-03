Advertisement

Police worried about funding for security at Chauvin trial

Derek Chauvin.
Derek Chauvin.(Source: Hennepin County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

Minnesota’s top law enforcement officials say they are worried about arranging security for the trial of Derek Chauvin after Republicans balked at a proposal to have the state help pay for it.

Chauvin is one of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd and is the first person scheduled for trial.

To help boost security, the House Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Committee voted along party lines to advance a new $35 million fund to reimburse various law enforcement agencies.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports that some Republicans complained that it would take money from greater Minnesota to bail out Minneapolis.

Law enforcement officials want guarantees they will be be paid for overtime, lodging and other costs of the assistance.

