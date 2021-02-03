Advertisement

Plan to strip Walz of power to close schools passes 1st test

Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, declared a peacetime emergency in Minneapolis and said he was...
Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, declared a peacetime emergency in Minneapolis and said he was mobilizing the Minnesota National Guard after unrest broke out Wednesday night.(Source: WCCO via CNN)
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Republican proposal to strip Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of the emergency powers he used to close schools as the coronavirus pandemic took hold in Minnesota has passed its first test in the state Senate.

Sen. Carla Nelson, of Rochester, says her bill would put the decision-making back with local school boards.

All previous attempts to roll back Walz’s emergency powers have failed along party lines. The proposal highlights the political divisions over how best to address the safety concerns about reopening schools, while also considering the needs of children who have fared poorly with distance learning.

