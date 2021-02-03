Advertisement

North Dakota reports 13,000 available jobs statewide

(KFYR)
By Brian Gray
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state Labor Department’s monthly job openings report says that roughly 13,000 jobs are available across the state.

This is a 2.7% increase from the previous month, but a 16.7% decrease from the previous year.

The state’s Labor Department also released its projection for the state through the rest of the decade, which covers more than 700 different jobs.

The projection through 2029 predicts that all job markets will continue to grow, with the exception of administrative work and farming, fishing and forestry.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after his SUV collided with a tractor-trailer.
16-year-old driver taken to hospital after colliding with tractor trailer
MSP: Alcohol a factor in deadly crash near Walker, MN
Hunter Kahn, 20, was one of the many people on Reddit who recently helped propel GameStop stock...
Young man cashes in on GameStop stock, buys Nintendo Switches for children’s hospital
Thomas Townson
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled; Devils Lake man found deceased

Latest News

vaccine
Health officials making sure you don’t fall through the cracks getting vaccinated
Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, declared a peacetime emergency in Minneapolis and said he was...
Plan to strip Walz of power to close schools passes 1st test
News - 4:00PM News February 3 - Part 3
News - 4:00PM News February 3 - Part 3
News - 4:00PM News February 3 - Part 2
News - 4:00PM News February 3 - Part 2
News - 4:00PM News February 3 - Part 1
News - 4:00PM News February 3 - Part 1