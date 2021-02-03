Advertisement

Man accused of stabbing women in eyes going to trial

18-year-old Ashton Joel Bellefeuille
18-year-old Ashton Joel Bellefeuille(Clay County Jail)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A local teen will head to trial later this year after a brutal November assault in south Moorhead.

18-year-old Ashton Joel Bellefeuille is charged with second degree attempted murder, first degree assault, second degree assault and third degree assault. Bellefeuille’s trial is set to begin on March 8th.

Court documents say officers were called to the 1900 block of 18th Ave. S. in Moorhead just after 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 19 after multiple callers reported an ongoing disturbance in an apartment building and reported a woman had jumped off the roof of the complex.

Victim Two told officers that after a verbal argument, she and the Victim One were assaulted by Bellefeuille with a knife, screw driver and a stick. Victim Two told investigators Bellefeuille stabbed her in the side of the head with a screwdriver.

Victim One later told officers on Nov. 19 she was concerned for her girlfriend’s safety and attempted to retrieve a broken knife she had in her purse. However, Victim One says Bellefeuille immediately took it from her and cut her neck and stabbed her in the left eye.

If convicted, Bellefeuille could face over 50 years in prison.

