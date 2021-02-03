Advertisement

Health officials making sure you don’t fall through the cracks getting vaccinated

vaccine
vaccine(WBAY)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The fight to get the coronavirus vaccine continues. North Dakotans in Phase 1B have questions on how they can get their hands on a vaccine.

“I just really want everything to go away. We’ve had to close down the whole center,” said Breana Orlando from Fargo.

Many like Orlando from Fargo are still sitting in the Phase 1B category waiting to get their COVID-19 vaccine. She’s immunocompromised and a child care worker wanting to protect her kids.

“We are definitely trying to be as fair and equitable as possible when we are reaching out to our patients,” said Tara Ekren, Essentia Media Relations Specialist.

Health officials in the Valley are trying to get everyone in the Phase 1B category vaccinated. That’s older individuals, people with underlying health conditions, child care workers and employees of preschools and kindergarten through 12th grade.

The problem is patients have to preregister to get their vaccine online, and some may not have access to a computer. Essentia Health is doing a few things so you don’t fall through the fall cracks.

“We are also following up with phone calls to those folks to let them know that they are eligible to receive that vaccination,” said Ekren. “Then if we don’t have a response from either of those options, we will be mailing letters as well.”

Hospitals like Essentia Health are using a randomized selection process to figure out who’s getting the vaccine next. If you’re randomly selected to get the vaccine, you will get a phone call.

Sanford Hospital said if you have any questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccination or vaccination appointments, call (800) 821-5167. For any technical questions with My Sanford Chart, call 1-866-808-5274.

The North Dakota Department of Health said they haven’t moved on to Phase 1C yet, but each community may move to the next priority as demand declines. You can see who is being vaccinated across the state by looking at the vaccine locator here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after his SUV collided with a tractor-trailer.
16-year-old driver taken to hospital after colliding with tractor trailer
MSP: Alcohol a factor in deadly crash near Walker, MN
Hunter Kahn, 20, was one of the many people on Reddit who recently helped propel GameStop stock...
Young man cashes in on GameStop stock, buys Nintendo Switches for children’s hospital
Thomas Townson
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled; Devils Lake man found deceased

Latest News

Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, declared a peacetime emergency in Minneapolis and said he was...
Plan to strip Walz of power to close schools passes 1st test
News - 4:00PM News February 3 - Part 3
News - 4:00PM News February 3 - Part 3
News - 4:00PM News February 3 - Part 2
News - 4:00PM News February 3 - Part 2
News - 4:00PM News February 3 - Part 1
News - 4:00PM News February 3 - Part 1