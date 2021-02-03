Health officials making sure you don’t fall through the cracks getting vaccinated

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The fight to get the coronavirus vaccine continues. North Dakotans in Phase 1B have questions on how they can get their hands on a vaccine.

“I just really want everything to go away. We’ve had to close down the whole center,” said Breana Orlando from Fargo.

Many like Orlando from Fargo are still sitting in the Phase 1B category waiting to get their COVID-19 vaccine. She’s immunocompromised and a child care worker wanting to protect her kids.

“We are definitely trying to be as fair and equitable as possible when we are reaching out to our patients,” said Tara Ekren, Essentia Media Relations Specialist.

Health officials in the Valley are trying to get everyone in the Phase 1B category vaccinated. That’s older individuals, people with underlying health conditions, child care workers and employees of preschools and kindergarten through 12th grade.

The problem is patients have to preregister to get their vaccine online, and some may not have access to a computer. Essentia Health is doing a few things so you don’t fall through the fall cracks.

“We are also following up with phone calls to those folks to let them know that they are eligible to receive that vaccination,” said Ekren. “Then if we don’t have a response from either of those options, we will be mailing letters as well.”

Hospitals like Essentia Health are using a randomized selection process to figure out who’s getting the vaccine next. If you’re randomly selected to get the vaccine, you will get a phone call.

Sanford Hospital said if you have any questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccination or vaccination appointments, call (800) 821-5167. For any technical questions with My Sanford Chart, call 1-866-808-5274.

The North Dakota Department of Health said they haven’t moved on to Phase 1C yet, but each community may move to the next priority as demand declines. You can see who is being vaccinated across the state by looking at the vaccine locator here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.