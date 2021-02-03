Local school changes in the Fargo, Moorhead area

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As students continue return to in-person learning, safety is always on the minds of the district and staff.

Fargo Public Schools has added hand sanitizing station all around the schools.

The water fountain stations have been cut off, but bottle stations are turned on to fill up water bottles.

UV sanitizing equipment has been added to water lines coming from the city.

Air ionizing systems have been adding to HVAC systems to scrub the air that is coming in.

This new technology will add another 20% of fresh air between the schools depending on the temperatures outside.

Fogging machines are being used to disinfect the schools.

The system provides a mist onto surfaces, door handles and handles.

West Fargo Public Schools has adjusted their back to school re-entry plans.

The district will continue planning for full entry which is five days a week on-site instruction for all secondary students starting the week of February 15th.

Starting Wednesday, February 17th, all 6th through 12th graders will be welcomed back to school for a regular instructional day.

Schedules for Wednesdays may vary to support students based on their academic and social emotional learning needs.

Moorhead Public Schools are reminding parents to home screen their children before sending them off to school each day.

Parents should check for fevers, coughs, sore throat, and hard time breathing.

If the answer is yes to any of the following, it is recommended for the student to stay home.

