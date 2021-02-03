Fargo Police want to alert the community after seeing an increase in catalytic converter thefts

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department has seen a rise in thefts of catalytic converter theft cases. Since August 1, 2020, the department has taken 97 reports, 31 of which were in January 2021. These cases appear to be occurring in business parking lots where multiple vehicles are parked or stored. Fargo Police Detectives are investigating these cases, working towards identifying responsible parties. The attached map shows these incidents are occurring throughout the City.

The Fargo Police Department is asking the community to call in all suspicious activity as it is occurring. If you hear power tools in a nearby parking lot, during the evening or night hours, please report this immediately to dispatch at 701.451.7660.

