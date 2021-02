FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The climate agenda was a key focus during the hearing of Agriculture Secretary Nominee. Is it even feasible for our AG producers to rely on clean energy (like electric vehicles) to operate? Will the cost to adopt new technology make our food prices prohibitively expensive?

Eugene Graner Eugene Graner is joining us to discuss the market, the Ag Secretary Nominee and more. Posted by POVnow on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

