DGF School District extends offer to new superintendent

Shannon Hunstad was extended an offer to become the new superintendent of DGF schools.
Shannon Hunstad was extended an offer to become the new superintendent of DGF schools.(Lancaster, MN School District website)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:10 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DILWORTH, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton School District is one step closer to having a new leader.

The school board voted to extend an offer to Shannon Hunstad, the current superintendent and K-12 principal at the Lancaster School District in Lancaster, MN.

Lancaster is a small community in the upper northwest part of the state. A check of the school district’s website says it averages 14.8 students per high school grade.

The board says it will be conducting contract negotiations with Hunstad and that contract is expected to be approved by the board on Feb. 8.

The pending start date for Hunstad is July 1.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

