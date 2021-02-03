Advertisement

Clay County Public Health provides vaccination update

By Brian Sherrod
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Clay County Board of Commissioners received a COVID-19 update from Clay County Public Health.

Clay County Public Health says they are receiving 1,000 vaccination doses this week.

500 are first doses and 500 are second doses.

These doses will be shared with Sanford and Essentia.

Last week, Clay County received 975 doses that was also shared with Sanford and Essentia.

Clay County continues to vaccinate patients in Phase 1A but invite child-care centers and E-12 educators to the clinics.

Clay County Public Health Director Kathy McKay says the numbers are continuing to decrease.

“Numbers are still low but of course, we would like to see a lot more just based on vaccine availabilities’ said McKay. “With the amount of vaccine that we received; we get that out within three days as required. 90% needs to be out within three days.”

So far in Clay County, 5,565 people have received the first dose and 1,272 people have received the second.

The first dose, known as the jumpstart dose, provides 50% immunity.

The second dose provides 95% immunity.

This does include Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Fergus Falls continues to be a pilot site focusing on second doses this week.

This pilot site offers the vaccine through a random selection process.

A statewide vaccine locator map will be launched to show when the vaccine is available.

You just go to the map, click on your county and it shows the availability.

This map does include Sanford and Essentia.

