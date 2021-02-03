Advertisement

Bill aims to wipe records clean for drunken drivers

(KGWN)
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

The North Dakota House has endorsed a bill requiring the state’s courts to seal drunk driving records if the offender has stayed out of trouble for at least seven years.

Representatives voted 89-3 on Monday to approve the bill that backers said was aimed at giving convicted drunken drivers who stay out of trouble better odds of getting a job.

Devils Lake Republican Rep. Dennis Johnson also sponsored successful legislation two years ago that sealed the court records of convicted first-time drunken drivers who aren’t charged with another DUI or any other crime for seven years.

Johnson says the latest legislation is retroactive.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after his SUV collided with a tractor-trailer.
16-year-old driver taken to hospital after colliding with tractor trailer
MSP: Alcohol a factor in deadly crash near Walker, MN
Hunter Kahn, 20, was one of the many people on Reddit who recently helped propel GameStop stock...
Young man cashes in on GameStop stock, buys Nintendo Switches for children’s hospital
Vaccination Center
Sanford Vice President discuss vaccine distribution
Truck goes through ice
Truck, fish house falls through ice

Latest News

Fargo Public Schools providing newer cleaning options, West Fargo Public Schools discuss plans...
Local school changes in the Fargo, Moorhead area
Walz raises $1.7 million for likely 2022 re-election bid
Walz raises $1.7 million for likely 2022 re-election bid
Shannon Hunstad was extended an offer to become the new superintendent of DGF schools.
DGF School District extends offer to new superintendent
Dezarae Sayers was last seen on Feb. 2 and police say she may be near Red Lake, MN.
Bemidji Police searching for teen