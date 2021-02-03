Advertisement

Bill aims to extend time for abuse victims to file claims

gavel
gavel(WCAX)
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The North Dakota House is considering bipartisan legislation that gives survivors of child sex abuse more time to sue their alleged perpetrators for crimes that could date back decades.

The bill would provide a two-year window to suspend the statute of limitations to file claims against alleged abusers or institutions that protected them. Several adult victims of child sexual abuse appealed to lawmakers in emotional testimony Wednesday to back legislation. Under the legislation, abuse victims could file claims for two years after the bill’s enactment date of Aug. 1, regardless of how long ago the incident is alleged to have happened.

