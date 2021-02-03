Bemidji Police searching for teen

BEMIDJI, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Beltrami County, MN want your help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

The Bemidji Police Department says Dezarae Sayers was last seen on the northwest side of town around 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Authorities say it appears she left the area on her own and could be headed to the Red Lake, MN area.

She’s described as having brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black tennis shoes. She has a tatoo on her left arm of the initials ‘BBHC’.

If you have any information on where she is, contact authorities at 218-333-9111.

