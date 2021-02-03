At-home nurse shortage leaves ND family unable to bring baby home

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A shortage of home healthcare nurses in North Dakota has left one family in limbo, as having an at-home provider is the only way their now seven-month-old son can come home for the first time.

“There’s no nurses anywhere!” Troy Hartman said.

Aniken Hartman was born at just 22 weeks old on June 12, 2020.

“He had a lot of complications and he overcame a lot of them,” Julia Hartman, Aniken’s mom said.

Despite his triumphs, the 236 day-old baby has never spent a day outside the hospital walls.

“That’s the hardest part, that you’re missing out on all of this time. You don’t get the normal experience that a typical parent gets. You miss out on things like his first smile,” Julia said.

“We don’t really feel like the parents at this point. We just feel like visitors,” Troy said.

Until recently, the Hartman’s would travel 180 miles round trip at least three times per week to visit their son at Sanford Hospital.

“We’ve put a lot of miles on in the last few months,” Julia said.

With no luck securing a home health nurse at their farmstead in Litchville, the Hartman’s recently made the move to Fargo for better odds.

“We’re here and he still may not be home for like, another month,” she said.

The Hartman’s say in order to leave, Aniken would need to have a nurse at their home for 18 hours per day until he no longer needs his feeding and breathing tubes.

“I mean, home’s the best, the most optimal environment for him and that’s where babies thrive. So that’s what we’re hoping, that when he gets home we’re going to see him take off,” Julia said.

The Hartman’s say while their son is now at the top of the waitlist, there’s still no telling when he’ll finally get to be in his parents’ arms for good.

In a statement to Valley News Live, Sanford Health says the nursing shortage is not special to just North Dakota. Sanford says families who have children with complex medical needs are significantly more impacted as the care requires more training, around-the-clock shifts in someone’s home and the need for back-up staff. Sanford says they are actively recruiting for more pediatric home care nurses and say they are offering incentive bonuses to attract qualified applicants.

