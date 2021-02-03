Advertisement

3 critically hurt in explosion on film set near Los Angeles

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say three people on a film set were critically hurt in an explosion that sparked a grass fire near Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Officials say the blast was reported in a mixed use industrial neighborhood of Santa Clarita.

Ambulances took three critical patients to hospitals.

Fire spread to a grassy hillside but firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames.

Sheriff’s officials advised residents to stay clear of the area about 30 miles north of downtown Los Angeles.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police surrounded this apartment building in the 3300 block of 20th St. S. of Moorhead for a...
UPDATE: Moorhead standoff suspects ran from police in stolen vehicle
Truck goes through ice
Truck, fish house falls through ice
Thomas Townson
Silver Alert issued for Devils Lake man
Search for Serenity Dennard suspended
Sheriff’s officials suspend 2-year search for missing girl
Bison Football: New game day rules

Latest News

News - 10:00PM News Feb 2 - Part 1
News - 10:00PM News Feb 2 - Part 1
Weather - 10:00PM Weather Feb 2
Weather - 10:00PM Weather Feb 2
News - 10:00PM News Feb 2 - Part 2
News - 10:00PM News Feb 2 - Part 2
A memorial for U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick is visible near the U.S. Capitol...
Capitol Police officer who died after riot to lie in honor
An investigation is underway into whether attorney Lin Wood was a legal resident of Georgia...
Ga. official investigating if lawyer who pushed voter fraud claims voted illegally