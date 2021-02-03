140 new Covid cases, no deaths reported in north Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 140 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths in the state.

In total, 1,422 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 19 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 2.38 percent.

There are now 913 active cases in North Dakota, with 42 patients hospitalized.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.