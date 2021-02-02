Advertisement

West Fargo Fire Dept. reports 2.5% increase in calls last year

The department responded to 2,186 calls in 2020.
(KVLY)
By Rachel Tucker
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Fire Department released its annual report for 2020, detailing the department’s accomplishments, as well as vital statistics.

The department responded to 2,186 calls in 2020. That’s a 2.5% increase in calls from the previous year.

55 fires were reported in the City of West Fargo. 21 were building fires, which are considered the most dangerous to the community.

It took an average of 5 to 8 minutes for the department to respond to fire and EMS calls.

The report also covers plans for a new fire headquarters. The West Fargo City Commission approved the purchase of the land late last year, with construction set to begin in the spring. The total cost of the project is $10 million and will be funded using a capital improvement sales tax. The department says it’s also pursuing federal grants to offset the cost of the project

The report discussed the department’s COVID-19 response. 80% of their staff received the coronavirus vaccine, and every employee wears personal protective equipment.

The department welcomed a new K9 to their team, the first arson K9 in the metro area. Mika, a 2-year-old black lab, was deployed 15 times last year.

You can find the full report here.

West Fargo Fire Dept. K9, Mika
West Fargo Fire Dept. K9, Mika(West Fargo Fire Dept.)

