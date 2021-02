(Valley News Live) -

There’s a warning about checking the ice before you drive on it.

A Chevy pickup dropped through a crack on Big Pine Lake in Perham, Minnesota.

Tri-State Diving said it was still on the top of the ice, with the front bumper holding it up.

Last Saturday, the same crew saved a wheeled fish house that broke through because of warm temperatures.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.