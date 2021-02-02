Silver Alert issued for Devils Lake man

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a man from Devils Lake.

76-year-old Thomas Allen Townson was last seen Monday, February 1st, around 9:00 AM at 320 7th Avenue Northeast in Devils Lake.

He is 6 feet tall, weighs 205 pounds, and has blue eyes, grey hair, and balding.

He is believed to be driving a 1998 brown or copper Chevrolet extended cab, with the North Dakota license plate 863AKJ.

He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black jacket, and jeans.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, or if you have seen him, you are asked to contact the Devils Lake Police Department at 701-662-5323.

