Sanford Vice President discuss vaccine distribution

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Vice President and Medical Officer Dr. Doug Griffin discussed several topics including the vaccination center.

Dr. Griffin says Sanford has received just over 400 doses this week.

The expectation of next week is between 1,300 to 1,400 doses.

Just last week, about 500 doses was provided to Minnesota counties.

These vaccinations on the Minnesota side does vary week by week.

The vaccination process works on a three-week rotation: one-week long-term care, one-week hospitals and one-week pharmacies.

Patients are saying that the vaccination center makes for a more efficient process.

There are no stairs to climb and the long waits are non-existent since the vaccinations are by appointment.

If a patient misses an appointment, the invitation is always open for them to schedule when the vaccine is available.

As Sanford staff gets vaccinated, 72% has received the first dose so far while over 85% of physicians have received the dosage as well.

Dr. Griffin says he hopes the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is being considered for emergency use authorization.

Dr. Griffin is hoping for March for this single-dose vaccine; saying it is a good option and patients should take whichever vaccine is available.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.