RRVF announces first rock grandstand act for 2021

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The Red River Valley Fair is ready to rock this summer.

Fair officials have announced their first rock Grandstand act for the summer of 2021.

RATT, Cinderella’s Tom Keifer and KIX, will take the stage on Friday, July 16th.

Tickets go on sale on February 12th at 9 am.

Tickets are $25 and will include your gate admission to the Fair on Friday, July 16th.

Tickets will be available for purchase at redrivervalleyfair.com.

The 2021 Red River Valley Fair will be July 9 – 18 at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in West Fargo, North Dakota.

