Advertisement

MSP: Alcohol a Factor in Deadly Crash Near Walker, MN

car crash
car crash(WCAX)
By Julie Holgate
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - State troopers say alcohol was a factor in a head-on crash that killed one woman and critically injured another near Walker, MN.

They say 39-year-old Corey Wuori of Walker had been drinking when he tried passing a car on Highway 200 Monday afternoon, and hit an SUV coming the other direction. The woman is that vehicle was killed. She was 53-year-old Virginia Stewart of Longville, MN.

A passenger in Wuori’s pickup was thrown from the vehicle. Thirty-nine-year-old Lavae Oothoudt of Sauk Rapids is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Wuori was not seriously hurt.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police surrounded this apartment building in the 3300 block of 20th St. S. of Moorhead for a...
UPDATE: Moorhead standoff suspects ran from police in stolen vehicle
18-year-old seriously injured in Barnes County crash
Fargo Billiards & Gastropub
Fargo Billiards & Gastropub to reopen
NDSU students weigh in on student loan forgiveness
Target, Barnes and Noble
Two women warn of unsettling situations at Fargo stores

Latest News

City of Fargo
Fargo City Commissioners discuss potential city projects, TIFs
News - 10:00PM News Feb 1 - Part 1
News - 10:00PM News Feb 1 - Part 1
Weather - 10:00PM Weather Feb 1
Weather - 10:00PM Weather Feb 1
News - 10:00PM News Feb 1 - Part 2
News - 10:00PM News Feb 1 - Part 2