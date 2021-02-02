MSP: Alcohol a Factor in Deadly Crash Near Walker, MN

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - State troopers say alcohol was a factor in a head-on crash that killed one woman and critically injured another near Walker, MN.

They say 39-year-old Corey Wuori of Walker had been drinking when he tried passing a car on Highway 200 Monday afternoon, and hit an SUV coming the other direction. The woman is that vehicle was killed. She was 53-year-old Virginia Stewart of Longville, MN.

A passenger in Wuori’s pickup was thrown from the vehicle. Thirty-nine-year-old Lavae Oothoudt of Sauk Rapids is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Wuori was not seriously hurt.

