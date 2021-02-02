Moorhead Police Department Searching for Stolen Snowmobiles
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Moorhead Police Department is asking for help in searching for two snowmobiles on a trailer
that were stolen from a parking lot in the area of 8th St. S./30th. Ave. S. over the weekend of January 29th-February 1st. Anyone with
any information should reach out to the Moorhead Police Department at 218-299-5120
