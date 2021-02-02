Minnesota looking to legalize marijuana

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota House Democrats have launched a push to legalize recreational marijuana and expunge most minor cannabis convictions.

Democratic House Majority Leader Ryan Winker framed the issue at a news conference Monday, Feb. 1 as crucial to narrow racial disparities in the legal system.

Fifteen other states plus the District of Columbia have legalized recreational marijuana for adults to varying degrees. They include neighboring South Dakota, a heavily Republican state where it passed with 54% of the vote in November.

The proposal is unlikely to get very far in the GOP-controlled Minnesota Senate, where Majority Leader Paul Gazelka has reiterated his opposition.

