Minneapolis announces policy change for police body cameras

Body camera
Body camera(WRDW)
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

The Minneapolis mayor and police chief say officers will no longer be allowed to turn off their body cameras to talk privately when they respond calls.

The move announced Monday is one of several changes that followed the death of George Floyd and was an issue in another widely-publicized Minneapolis police killing.

Floyd, who was Black and handcuffed, died May 25 after Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck. It set off protests around the world that called for police reforms.

The procedures about body cameras have been widely discussed in the case of Mohamed Noor, a Minneapolis officer convicted in the 2017 shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

Frey and Arradondo have issued other policy changes in recent months.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

