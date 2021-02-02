Fargo City Commissioners discuss potential city projects, TIFs

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The issue of TIFs was a hot topic during an informational meeting today for Fargo City Commissioners.

Commissioners are looking at potential projects that lie ahead, including the Mid-America Steel and former public health buildings - and further down the road a civic plaza and skyway, among others.

Not all commissioners are on-board with TIFs, or Tax Increment Financing. Commissioner Tony Gehrig says it doesn’t always make sense to finance redevelopment projects because it takes years to see the payout. He says he hasn’t seen residential property taxes go down as a result of past projects. Gehrig told the other commissioners, if a project starts to make a profit in 50 years, that’s a bad investment for the City of Fargo.

Other commissioners, including Dave Piepkorn, talked about the importance of TIFs. Piepkorn says Fargo has been fairly well-disciplined in how it uses TIFs. He says he feels developing downtown Fargo is hugely important and is setting the tone for the city.

Commissioner Tony Gehrig says he wants people to be held accountable for residential property taxes going up year after year.

