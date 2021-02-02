Concordia men’s basketball opens 2021 season Wednesday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Concordia basketball is gearing up for it’s first game of the season this week.

Wednesday, February 3 will mark game one for the MIAC basketball season after COVID-19 delayed the tip off nearly three months.

Tyler Bormann lead his team through practice Monday in preparation for the first game this Wednesday. It’ll be his first game coaching for the Cobbers.

The 2006 Concordia graduate was hired in April and has spent his entire time as the coach, with a mask over his whistle.

“As a coaching staff I think we’ve just tried to just focus, as cliche as it sound, on every day,” Bormann said. “Because we know we have a lot of work to do. And if you get too far ahead of yourself, especially in a pandemic, you don’t get much done.”

With just three seniors and another three juniors, the Cobbers youth will provide maybe their biggest challenge on the court this year.

“We’re going to be undersized most nights and probably physically outmatched many nights and so we have to play really hard,” Bormann explained. Going on to say their strength will need to come from unity and hard work.

“We can’t microwave this process,” Bormann said. “We just have to really believe in getting better each day and as coaches we have to identify those areas.”

Bormann and his staff have already made a major impact at Concordia though.

“Having that leadership motivates us each and every day to put 110-percent in every practice just to develop us as a team and as players,” senior guard Adam Daggett said of his new coaches.

While the energy is evident as practice, Bormann and his staff aren’t only concerned with the wins and losses and it is that shift that has made a difference for seniors like Daggett. Even as the Cobbers have waited to take the floor.

“It’s awesome because we’re playing for a coach that’s super passionate both about the game but also passionate about us as players,” Daggett said. “Knowing they care about you as a person.”

With the relationships established and the investment underway, Bormann says the real challenge ahead for the Cobbers will be time. The time it takes to learn to win.

“It’s not easy to win,” Bormann said bluntly. “It’s easy versus hard and a lot of people want to take the easy route and if we’re going to get where we need to be, the hard way is the right way and the right way it the hard way.”

Bormann added how happy he is for his seniors to have the opportunity to compete this year and that his team is united in making the most of this opportunity for their three seniors.

The game tips Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. against Saint John’s.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.