16-year-old driver taken to hospital after colliding with tractor trailer

A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after his SUV collided with a tractor-trailer.
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after his SUV collided with a tractor-trailer.

Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at around noon Tuesday on Hwy. 71 in Beltrami County. The SUV was heading northbound on the highway, while the tractor-trailer was heading southbound. The 16-year-old turned left onto Wildwood Rd. NE in front of the trailer and collided in the intersection.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was 30-year-old Dillon Anthony Oak. The 16-year-old is expected to be OK.

