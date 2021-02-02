16-year-old driver taken to hospital after colliding with tractor trailer

BELTRAMI COUNTY, MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after his SUV collided with a tractor-trailer.

Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at around noon Tuesday on Hwy. 71 in Beltrami County. The SUV was heading northbound on the highway, while the tractor-trailer was heading southbound. The 16-year-old turned left onto Wildwood Rd. NE in front of the trailer and collided in the intersection.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was 30-year-old Dillon Anthony Oak. The 16-year-old is expected to be OK.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.