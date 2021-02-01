Advertisement

Women requesting letters of inspiration be sent to toddler with cancer from Jamestown

Connor
Connor(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - Two Jamestown women are rallying behind a two-year-old boy who was diagnosed with a brain tumor, and is hoping the state will help send him words of encouragement.

Connor is from Jamestown and has undergone multiple surgeries and procedures since being diagnosed with medulloblastoma in October.

His family has temporarily been moved to Memphis where Connor is undergoing chemotherapy at St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Erin Nieland and Jessica Fabian are gathering cards for Connor, with the hopes of flooding his Valentine’s day with love.

“Her sons wanted to send him Valentines and I’m like, hey maybe other people would like to get involved too. And I didn’t think it would get this big, but I love that it is, because it’s a good problem to have all the things they will get,” said Fabian

If you’re interested in sending a card to Connor and his family email, cards4connor@gmail.com for more information.

For those who live near Jamestown, you can drop off the cards at both Sanford Clinic locations in Jamestown through February 8th.

