U.S. Army announces new grooming policy in push for inclusion

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new year brings a new makeover for the U.S. Army. Inclusion will now be a part of their look.

The Army will loosen restrictions on lipstick, nail polish and hairstyles for its women. The Army unveiled its policy this week and it’s set to go into effect in late February.

“Change is good,” Former VFW State Commander Dave Rice says. “Just think, you watch these movies from the ’30s and ’40s, people put on a suit and tie or a dress just to go to a baseball game. Dress codes and fashion codes are going to change over time. The military is going to have to accept that and go with the flow to a certain extent.”

The transition has Navy veteran Rice thinking back to his days in the service.

“When I was active duty in the early ’70s, that was introduced,” he says. “We could have beards and sideburns, as long as they were neatly trimmed. A lot of people back then thought that was pretty revolutionary.”

The goal is the same now as it was then. The Army wants to promote health, wellness, diversity and recruitment while keeping a professional appearance.

It was decided by a 17-soldier panel, including 15 women. The new policy removes hair length and dimension requirements and allows ponytails and earrings.

Under the current policy, female soldiers’ hair cannot be shorter than one-forth of an inch or have twists, locks, braids or cornrows wider than half an inch. The new policy removes these restrictions.

“Don’t sweat the small stuff, let’s look at the big picture,” Rice says. “Let’s be confident in what we do and relax some of these standards to make our men and women feel more comfortable.”

Sonn, all soldiers will be able to dye their hair any natural color. Female soldiers can wear lipstick and nail polish in approved, non-bold colors. Men can also wear clear nail polish. Earrings will also be allowed when not in the field or in combat.

The many stipulations to the new guidelines pose the question of how they will be enforced.

“Are they going to have fashion police? I’m sure they’re going to have growing pains introducing and accepting these new regulations,” Rice says.

Right now women make up about 15 percent of the Army. As for the men wondering if beards will be allowed, the short answer is no.

