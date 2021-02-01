Advertisement

Standoff in South Moorhead

(KKTV)
By Julie Holgate
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 1:30 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police have an apartment building on the city’s south side surrounded, and are using a bullhorn to tell a suspect or suspects to come out.

Officers have been on the scene in the 3300 block of 20th Street South just after midnight Monday.

There’s no word on the nature of the incident.

Stay with Valley News Live for updates on this breaking story.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Target, Barnes and Noble
Two women warn of unsettling situations at Fargo stores
Fargo Police say Santos Mekwam, pictured above, started a fire at a Sanford clinic lobby and...
FPD: Man with homemade flamethrower tries to start fire at clinic, punches employee
Ryan Delonais (left) and Tracis Russell (right) are under arrest in connection to a garage...
Trail camera catches two garage burglars in the act, police nab both suspects
Crews respond to a North Fargo home for a roof/chimney fire.
UPDATE: Fire Officials investigating cause of roof fire in North Fargo
Police found this car hung-up on some trains tracks of the north-side of the city, the driver...
Man arrested for DUI after car drives through field, gets stuck on train tracks

Latest News

NDSU students weigh in on student loan forgiveness
U.S. Army announces new grooming policy in push for inclusion
18-year-old seriously injured in Barnes County crash
Fargo Billiards & Gastropub
Fargo Billiards & Gastropub to reopen