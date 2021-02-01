Advertisement

Sheriff’s officials suspend 2-year search for missing girl

Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) -

The search for a 9-year-old girl missing for nearly two years has finally come to an end in western South Dakota.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday the search for Serenity Dennard who ran away from a children’s home in Rockerville involved more than 1,500 people from 66 different agencies who logged about 6,000 miles searching for the girl.

Investigators looked into 275 leads after Serenity ran away from the Black Hills Children’s Home.

Authorities say 538 people were interviewed or contacted during the investigation.

Absent of any new information, the sheriff’s office says the search for Serenity has been suspended. The investigation will remain open.

