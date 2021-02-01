Advertisement

‘Pure panda joy’: National Zoo giant pandas frolic in snow

Several inches of snow fell on the area Sunday and continued Monday
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – The giant pandas at the National Zoo weren’t about to let a winter snowstorm go to waste.

Video posted on social media by the zoo shows Mei Xiang and Tian Tian living it up in their snowy enclosure.

“Slides, somersaults and pure panda joy,” says a tweet from the National Zoo. “Happy snow day from giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian!”

Several inches of snow fell on the area Sunday and continued Monday.

The panda fun is all there in black and white.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police surrounded this apartment building in the 3300 block of 20th St. S. of Moorhead for a...
UPDATE: Moorhead standoff suspects ran from police in stolen vehicle
18-year-old seriously injured in Barnes County crash
Fargo Billiards & Gastropub
Fargo Billiards & Gastropub to reopen
NDSU students weigh in on student loan forgiveness
Target, Barnes and Noble
Two women warn of unsettling situations at Fargo stores

Latest News

Gray Television, Inc. announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Quincy Media, Inc.
Gray Television to acquire Quincy Media
Members of the Proud Boys, including organizer Joe Biggs, third from right, march across the...
Hate groups migrate online, making tracking more difficult
727 new Covid cases, 2 more deaths in Minnesota
Coronavirus
45 new Covid cases, 3 more deaths in North Dakota