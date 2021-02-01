MSUM Men’s Basketball Weekend at Minot State Cancelled

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) — The Minnesota State University Moorhead men’s basketball team’s two-game road series at Minot State, scheduled for this Friday and Saturday (Feb. 5-6), has been cancelled due to COVID-19 test protocols. Officials from both schools made the announcement on Monday.

The cancellation is the second straight weekend the Dragons have had games cancelled due to COVID-19 test protocols. In accordance with NSIC policies, missed series due to COVID-19 are not rescheduled.

MSUM is currently 6-2 on the season with a perfect 6-0 record in NSIC action.

Just two weeks remain in the conference regular season.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.