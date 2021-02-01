Advertisement

Moorhead Police investigating assault with a hammer

Police say a suspect has been taken in for questioning.
Moorhead Police are investigating an alleged assault with a hammer.
By Cali Hubbard and Rachel Tucker
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
It happened at 30th Ave. South and 18th St. South in Moorhead at around 12:15 p.m. on February 1st.

Police took the suspect in for questioning and there doesn’t appear to be any danger to the public at this time.

Stay with Valley News Live as we learn more on this story.

