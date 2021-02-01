Advertisement

Minnesota expands vaccine supply for seniors and educators

Minnesota health officials say more than 35,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine will be reserved for people 65 and older this week after receiving a boost in supply from the federal government.(none)
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota health officials say more than 35,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine will be reserved for people 65 and older this week after receiving a boost in supply from the federal government.

The state will open permanent large-scale community vaccination sites in Minneapolis and Duluth this week for seniors, with the Minneapolis site also serving educators and child care workers. A third site in southern Minnesota will open next week, and additional sites may open in coming weeks or months. The Department of Health also unveiled a new vaccine locator map aimed at helping people connect with clinics, hospitals and other places statewide where they can set up appointments.

