Legislation requiring clergy to report child abuse withdrawn

(WJHG)
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

A bipartisan North Dakota bill that would have required clergy to be included in state law as mandatory reporters of child abuse has been withdrawn.

West Fargo Republican Sen. Judy Lee withdrew the legislation on Friday, saying the bill has become a distraction.

The Roman Catholic dioceses in Fargo and Bismarck had opposed the bill. North Dakota law requires those working in many occupations to report any evidence of child abuse.

But clergy is exempt.

The bill would have made failure to support abuse a punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.

