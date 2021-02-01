Advertisement

Gray Television to acquire Quincy Media for $925 Million

Will add 9 stations to the Gray Television family
Gray Television, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Gray Television, Inc.)
Gray Television, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Gray Television, Inc.) (KVLY)
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 8:27 AM CST
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Gray Television is in the process of purchasing Quincy Media at the price tag of $925 million dollars and will now own stations that serve 102 different T.V. Markets.

With the purchase, Gray Television would own KBJR out of Duluth, Minnesota and KTTC in Rochester, Minnesota.

The purchase of the company was approved unanimously by the board of directors of both Gray and Quincy.

