City of Fargo Facilities Green Operations Take Effect Feb. 2

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - By order of Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney, and in full cooperation with Fargo Cass Public Health, The City of Fargo will activate Green Operations for City Facilities at 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, February 2. Green Operations acknowledge the Low Risk Level designation for COVID-19 in Cass County. The City has been functioning under Yellow Operations to correspond with Cass County’s previous Moderate Risk level since January 11.

Green Operations adjust facility plans to maintain adherence to NDSmart Restart guidance provided by the State of North Dakota and the North Dakota Department of Health for the low risk level. This plan will remain in effect until further notice. Modifications to current operations as a result of the transition from Yellow Operations to Green Operations include:

The Fargo City Hall main south doors will be unlocked during regular business hours.

Capacity for the City Commission Chambers will increase from 46 members of the public to 66; this is less than one-third of the Chambers’ potential capacity.

Overflow seating will no longer be needed in the atrium.

Ongoing modifications to regular operations which will be maintained during the transition from Yellow Operations to Green Operations include, but are not limited to:

Members of the public will be required to wear masks within all City facilities at all times.

City staff members continue to utilize masks, as required by employment policies.

Six-foot physical distancing will be maintained whenever possible.

The resident comment period at City Commission meetings will continue to be held. Virtual participation in the comment period is encouraged. Residents may sign up to comment in advance of City Commission meetings at FargoND.gov/VirtualCommission

Essential City services are operating and members of the public are encouraged to reach out to the City by telephone, email or FargoOne at FargoND.gov/Virtual

