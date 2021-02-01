Advertisement

Bison Fall in Five Sets at Kansas City

Published: Jan. 31, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (NDSU Athletics) – The North Dakota State University volleyball team dropped its Summit League opener on Sunday evening, losing 3-2 to Kansas City (25-23, 18-25, 21-25, 25-18, 15-13).

Freshman outside hitter Ali Hinze led the Bison with 19 kills, and junior middle hitter Kirstin Tidd added a career-high 11 kills with a .455 attack percentage.

Bison senior Bella Lien registered a career-best nine blocks in the match. Sophomore setter Kelley Johnson led NDSU with 15 digs, and freshman Taylor Quan recorded a season-high 12.

The Bison outhit the Roos for the match, .196 to .174, but Kansas City rallied to win the first set, then won the fourth and fifth to take the victory.

NDSU led the match 2-1 after rolling to set victories of 25-18 and 25-21 in the second and third, respectively. The Roos pulled away late in the fourth set to stay alive, and Kansas City held off a furious Bison rally in the fifth to seal the win.

Kansas City led 13-9 in the fifth before the Bison strung together three straight points, but at 14-13, a block by the Roos ended the match.

The Bison and Roos will play again on Monday at 4 p.m. inside the Swinney Center.

