Bill requires North Dakota’s health officer to be a doctor

Bismarck State Capitol
Bismarck State Capitol(KFYR)
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The North Dakota Legislature is considering a measure that requires the state’s health officer to be a practicing licensed physician.

The Republican-backed bill comes after a trio of health officers hand-picked by Gov. Doug Burgum quit during a time the coronavirus pandemic was worsening. Dirk Wilke, who has no medical training, has been the interim state health officer since September.

A spokesman for Burgum says a new health officer will be hired soon, and the “candidate” is a physician from out of state. The state health officer oversees the Department of Health and implements state laws governing the department.

