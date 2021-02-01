Advertisement

Beargrease racers launch 300-mile trek to Grand Portage

(KVLY)
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) -

The John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon, the longest sled dog race in the Lower 48 states, is off and running.

The 300-mile race from Duluth to Grand Portage kicked off Sunday with 15 mushers and their teams setting out.

More racers are tackling two shorter distances.

The Beargrease is a qualifier for the Iditarod, the premier race for mushers, in Alaska in March.

The racers made do without the thousands of fans who usually turn out for the race start, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 37th running should wrap up by Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old seriously injured in Barnes County crash
Fargo Billiards & Gastropub
Fargo Billiards & Gastropub to reopen
NDSU students weigh in on student loan forgiveness
Target, Barnes and Noble
Two women warn of unsettling situations at Fargo stores
Crews respond to a North Fargo home for a roof/chimney fire.
UPDATE: Fire Officials investigating cause of roof fire in North Fargo

Latest News

Gray Television, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Gray Television, Inc.)
Gray Television acquires Quincy Media for $925 Million
Minnesota to detail new setup for community vaccine clinics
Legislation requiring clergy to report child abuse withdrawn
Johnson says the cancellation of the pipeline will negatively affect the economies of rural...
Buoyed by Keystone XL, pipeline opponents want Biden to act