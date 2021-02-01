Advertisement

45 new Covid cases, 3 more deaths in North Dakota

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 45 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths in the state.

In total, 1,422 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 12 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 5.45 percent.

There are now 953 active cases in North Dakota, with 47 patients hospitalized.

