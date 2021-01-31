Trey Lance invited to NFL Scouting Combine

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Former NDSU Quarterback Trey Lance announced on Twitter Sunday that he has been invited to the NFL’s scouting combine.

In the post, Lance shared a screenshot of the invitation and called it a “dream come true”.

The Combine will give Lance a chance to interact with personnel from NFL teams and also perform drills for NFL scouts firsthand.

This event is normally held over an entire weekend in Indianapolis, but this year scouts will meet with the players for individual pro days.

Interviews with team executives will also be done virtually this year.

Lance is expected to go high in the 2021 NFL draft, with many projecting him to be picked in the first round.

He’ll have a chance to solidify that first-round potential through the combine.

Trey Lance tweet showing his invitation to the NFL Combine (KVLY)

