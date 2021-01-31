Quiet Start to February

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Highs Monday warm into the 20s for most under a partly cloudy sky, after some patchy fog in the morning hours. Tuesday’s temperatures look a bit warmer under partly cloudy skies, with most areas warming into the low 30s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY: Snow, mixed precipitation and wind are looking likely for most of us Wednesday evening, so we have raised a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday. Travel impacts look likely at this point Wednesday evening. Temperatures Wednesday warm to near 30 degrees in the southern valley.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY THURSDAY: Wintery impacts are expected to continue on Thursday as well, with wind and snow continuing Thursday morning. This has caused us to raise a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday. Temperatures fall through the day Thursday into the single digits by the afternoon.

FRIDAY: After temperatures fall Thursday, overnight lows look to fall below zero Friday morning, with highs only warming into the single digits above zero Friday afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Bundle up!

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: We remain in a much colder air mass. Saturday will only bring high temperatures in the single digits on either side of zero. Winds will cause for dangerous wind chills Saturday and Saturday night. Sunday morning’s temperatures could fall to as low as -20 in the cold spots, only warming into the negative single digits Sunday afternoon.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Patchy morning fog, turning mostly sunny. Low: 13. High: 26.

GROUNDHOG DAY TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 15. High: 30.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with snow or mixed showers late. Low: 24. High: 32.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with some lingering snow and travel impacts, especially in the morning. Falling temperatures. Morning high: 17. Afternoon temperature: 5.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light PM snow possible. Much colder. Low: -5. High: 4.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. Dangerous wind chills. Low: -7. High: 0.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Breezy and cold. Dangerous wind chills. Low: -12. High: -4.