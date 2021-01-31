Advertisement

Omaha salvages split Saturday, 5-4

(KVLY)
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (UND Athletics) - Host Omaha picked up a 5-4 win over North Dakota Saturday evening to split the weekend series. The teams will meet four more times in the coming weeks.

The ninth-ranked Mavericks (10-5-1) snapped off a couple quick goals in the first to take a 2-0 lead. But, North Dakota responded. First, Shane Pinto spanked home a rebound off a Riese Gaber shot. It marked the first power play goal allowed for the Mavericks in the last 50 consecutive successful penalty kills for Omaha. then Jasper Weatherby took advantage of another power play chance as his rebound goal came just seconds after a Mavericks penalty had expired.

The Mavericks ended the period with a Jonny Tychonick tally with just 10 seconds remaining to take a 3-2 lead into the first intermission. After a scoreless second period, Omaha got a fortuitous bounce the led to a Taylor Ward goal just under five minutes into the final frame to reclaim a two-goal cushion at 4-2.

Ethan Frisch inched things closer a few moments later when he had time in the high slot and sniped one past the glove of Isaiah Saville for a 4-3 game with 10 minutes to go.

Kevin Conley scored on a redirection in front to get it back to a two-goal game with four minutes to go. Pinto would add his second goal of the game with 14 seconds to go, but Omaha escaped with the win and a split.

North Dakota (13-4-1) snapped its four-game winning streak with the loss but retains its sole possession of first place in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference standings (38 points-- St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth each at 33).

UND will now have a bye week before hosting five of its final six games at home. It begins Feb. 12-13 when Denver comes to the Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Target, Barnes and Noble
Two women warn of unsettling situations at Fargo stores
This crash happened near 14th St. S. in Fargo, that’s in the Carl Ben Middle School neighborhood.
UPDATE: 18-year-old hurt in 13th Ave. rollover
Fargo Police say Santos Mekwam, pictured above, started a fire at a Sanford clinic lobby and...
FPD: Man with homemade flamethrower tries to start fire at clinic, punches employee
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a horse’s death after it was found with...
Horse found dead with single gunshot wound
A Cass County judge has refused to reduce the prison sentence for a West Fargo man who pleaded...
West Fargo man sentenced after friend dies in DUI crash

Latest News

UND team huddle.
Shootout goes WIU’s way in 99-87 contest
Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, UND basketball
Strong Post Play Not Enough for Western Illinois’ Long-Range Attack
Brad Berry, University of North Dakota
Five unanswered goals powers second-ranked North Dakota past Omaha, 6-2
North Dakota men's basketball
UND overcomes 19-point deficit for 83-81 win over WIU