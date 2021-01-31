Omaha salvages split Saturday, 5-4

OMAHA, Neb. (UND Athletics) - Host Omaha picked up a 5-4 win over North Dakota Saturday evening to split the weekend series. The teams will meet four more times in the coming weeks.

The ninth-ranked Mavericks (10-5-1) snapped off a couple quick goals in the first to take a 2-0 lead. But, North Dakota responded. First, Shane Pinto spanked home a rebound off a Riese Gaber shot. It marked the first power play goal allowed for the Mavericks in the last 50 consecutive successful penalty kills for Omaha. then Jasper Weatherby took advantage of another power play chance as his rebound goal came just seconds after a Mavericks penalty had expired.

The Mavericks ended the period with a Jonny Tychonick tally with just 10 seconds remaining to take a 3-2 lead into the first intermission. After a scoreless second period, Omaha got a fortuitous bounce the led to a Taylor Ward goal just under five minutes into the final frame to reclaim a two-goal cushion at 4-2.

Ethan Frisch inched things closer a few moments later when he had time in the high slot and sniped one past the glove of Isaiah Saville for a 4-3 game with 10 minutes to go.

Kevin Conley scored on a redirection in front to get it back to a two-goal game with four minutes to go. Pinto would add his second goal of the game with 14 seconds to go, but Omaha escaped with the win and a split.

North Dakota (13-4-1) snapped its four-game winning streak with the loss but retains its sole possession of first place in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference standings (38 points-- St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth each at 33).

UND will now have a bye week before hosting five of its final six games at home. It begins Feb. 12-13 when Denver comes to the Ralph Engelstad Arena.

