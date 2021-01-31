NDSU Women Earn Weekend Split With Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (NDSU Athletics) - A late 7-0 run by the North Dakota State women’s basketball team sealed the win over Kansas City Saturday afternoon, as the Bison beat the Roos 68-65 at the Swinney Center.

The victory moved the Bison to 12-4 overall and 7-3 in Summit League play. NDSU locked up the first winning season since 2009-10 and now have the most wins since the 2010-11 season. The Bison are now 6-0 on the second day of weekend series with the victory. The Roos dropped to 7-8 overall and 4-5 in league play. NDSU returns home on Friday, Feb. 5 against Oral Roberts. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. in the first game of a doubleheader with the NDSU men at the Scheels Center.

Ryan Cobbins led the Bison with a season-high 18 points, the 25th career game in double figures for Cobbins. Heaven Hamling and Emily Dietz joined Cobbins in double figures with 15 and 11 points respectively. Cobbins had six rebounds and two assists, while tying a season-high with three steals. Dietz tied a season-high with a pair of blocked shots, marking the 25th time in her career that she has led NDSU in blocks. Ravon Nero led the Roos with a game-high 28 points.

NDSU was 22-of-42 (52.4%) from the field and 3-of-9 from 3-point range, while Kansas City was 21-of-53 (39.6%) from the floor and 9-of-19 (47.4%) from downtown. The Bison were 21-of-25 (84%) at the free throw line, while Kansas City was 14-of-16 (87.5%) at the charity stripe. Kansas City had a 22-13 advantage in points off turnovers, while also leading for 27:32 of the game.

The Roos scored the final five points of the first quarter for an 18-14 lead and used a 9-2 run in the second quarter to take a 27-20 lead with 3:33 left in the half. Kansas City led by nine before Hamling hit a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer, leaving the Roos with a 35-29 lead at the break. Kansas City led by as much as 11 in the third quarter, but the Bison used a late 8-3 run to cut the lead to 53-50 going into the fourth quarter. The Roos led 62-61 with 3:06 to play, but a layup by Dietz with 1:57 left started a 7-0 run that gave NDSU the lead for good.

