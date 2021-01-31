Advertisement

Fargo Billiards & Gastropub to reopen

(KCRG)
By Rachel Tucker
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After announcing it was closing back in November, Fargo Billiards and Gastropub is reopening.

The business posted to Facebook, saying they’re reopening at the end of February with a “new ownership structure”.

According to the post, crowd favorites like pool, ping pong and volleyball are coming back, along with some new changes.

The business is taking event bookings and sign-ups for the Gastropub Sand Volleyball League

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Target, Barnes and Noble
Two women warn of unsettling situations at Fargo stores
Fargo Police say Santos Mekwam, pictured above, started a fire at a Sanford clinic lobby and...
FPD: Man with homemade flamethrower tries to start fire at clinic, punches employee
Ryan Delonais (left) and Tracis Russell (right) are under arrest in connection to a garage...
Trail camera catches two garage burglars in the act, police nab both suspects
Police found this car hung-up on some trains tracks of the north-side of the city, the driver...
Man arrested for DUI after car drives through field, gets stuck on train tracks
Horse shot in rural Erhard, Minn.
Owners, neighbors speak out after horse shot and killed in rural Erhard, Minn.

Latest News

18-year-old seriously injured in Barnes County crash
Crews respond to a North Fargo home for a roof/chimney fire.
UPDATE: Fire Officials investigating cause of roof fire in North Fargo
Coronavirus
105 new Covid cases, 3 more deaths in North Dakota
1,087 new Covid cases, 19 more deaths in Minnesota