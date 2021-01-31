Fargo Billiards & Gastropub to reopen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After announcing it was closing back in November, Fargo Billiards and Gastropub is reopening.

The business posted to Facebook, saying they’re reopening at the end of February with a “new ownership structure”.

According to the post, crowd favorites like pool, ping pong and volleyball are coming back, along with some new changes.

The business is taking event bookings and sign-ups for the Gastropub Sand Volleyball League

