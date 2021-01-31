Advertisement

Crews respond to roof fire in North Fargo

Crews respond to a North Fargo home for a roof/chimney fire.
Crews respond to a North Fargo home for a roof/chimney fire.(Kortney Lockey, VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters are responding to a roof fire on the north side of the city.

The call for the fire came in around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30 to the 1200 block of 9th St. N.

Scanner traffic indicates the roof is on fire near a chimney in a story-and-a-half house.

Scanner chat also says firefighters are hooking up to a hydrant to help put out the flames.

VNL has a reporter heading to the scene and will have updates as they become available.

