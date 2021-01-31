Crews respond to roof fire in North Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters are responding to a roof fire on the north side of the city.

The call for the fire came in around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30 to the 1200 block of 9th St. N.

Scanner traffic indicates the roof is on fire near a chimney in a story-and-a-half house.

Scanner chat also says firefighters are hooking up to a hydrant to help put out the flames.

VNL has a reporter heading to the scene and will have updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.